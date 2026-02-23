Singer Shaan on his peppy new love duet track Zara Zara Sa along with Anwesshaa

A

What I miss about this era was that you had to put up with at least eight-nine songs in an album. You could get a good idea of what the artiste is all about. The artiste could experiment with different genres or stick to their forte. Today, with singles, you have to keep putting out singles every two-three months to stay in the minds of the people. That was more a listening and sharing format whereas today it’s more about what you listen to on your devices. Otherwise, a song is a song!