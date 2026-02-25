Purva Mantri returns to her roots with her new music series, Homecoming
Pop artiste Purva Mantri returns to her roots with Homecoming — a four-track folk-pop music series that blends nostalgia, storytelling and her signature #Purvastic energy. Conceived as a connected musical journey rather than standalone singles, the project moves through love, longing and memory while embracing a distinct ’90s mood. She talks to us about collaborating with her mother, shaping the series as a musical drama and staying rooted in folk-pop while evolving as an artiste.
Homecoming feels very personal. Why did you want to make this project now?
Yes, it’s very close to my heart as three of the songs, Kheta, Ghunghat and Hichki, have my mother’s composition and voice. I used to listen to these songs and perform them in my childhood with my mother, so I thought of bringing these beautiful tracks to the world.
You released this as a music series instead of separate songs. What made you choose this format?
Why should one enjoy only web series? Let’s bring a music series to the world like a musical drama. All the songs, Kheta, Vari Jau, Ghunghat and Hichki, are stitched together through a cosmic love story and I wanted to convey the entire story in one go.
Out of the four songs, which one is closest to your heart and why?
Hichki is the closest to my heart as I’m collaborating with my mother on this one and featuring her vocals. Her vocals give a nostalgic impact. Also, the song is composed and produced by my brother Shravan Mantri.
Your songs mix folk sounds with pop music. How do you bring these two styles together?
That’s the beauty of our Indian music and, being a folk-pop Indian artiste, I feel blessed to be born into such diverse and rich music. It feels good to know that even today’s generation is craving this sound. So Indian folk-pop never fails.
The series has a strong '90s mood. What do you like most about that time?
Audio cassettes, Walkman, the simplicity of content, comic books, Shaktiman, our Indian superhero, Poppins, star posters and '90s pop music. I can actually go on writing about this. There is a different nostalgic charm.
You are known for your energetic #Purvastic shows. How different was it working on this calmer project?
I wouldn’t say it’s a calmer project. The project has my Purvastic swag. The audio is all about my husky and rustic vocals and the video is about pop styling with an Indian twist.
Many of these songs talk about emotions and memories. How important is storytelling in your music?
It’s very important. That’s why Homecoming is the first-ever music series of its kind in India, narrating a musical love story to an Indian audience. It’s emotional and they connect with the story and emotions easily.
You have performed in many places and shows. How do you think you have grown as an artiste over the years?
Learning and growth are continuous processes in any artiste’s life. I have worked with different people on several stages and in different countries and have learned a lot while working with them.
After Homecoming, what kind of music do you want to explore next?
Right now, I’m living with Homecoming and cherishing all the songs in the series. My next project will again be in my favourite folk-pop space.
Homecoming is streaming on all audio platforms.
