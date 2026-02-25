With ‘Diary,’ Param embraces vulnerability and young love

Riding high on the success of her viral hit That Girl, Punjabi singer-songwriter Paramjeet Kaur aka Param returns with Diary — a soft and intimate pop track that captures the innocence of young love and the emotions left unsaid. Rooted in nostalgia and quiet vulnerability, the song reflects her signature honesty and relatability. We get chatty with her as she speaks about first love, writing feelings into a diary and embracing vulnerability in her music.