With Diary, Param embraces vulnerability and young love
Riding high on the success of her viral hit That Girl, Punjabi singer-songwriter Paramjeet Kaur aka Param returns with Diary — a soft and intimate pop track that captures the innocence of young love and the emotions left unsaid. Rooted in nostalgia and quiet vulnerability, the song reflects her signature honesty and relatability. We get chatty with her as she speaks about first love, writing feelings into a diary and embracing vulnerability in her music.
What was the idea behind Diary?
Diary is really a metaphor for the deepest feelings we carry inside. Sometimes you feel like you can only confide in yourself, like some emotions are too personal to say out loud. That’s where this song came from.
Did you keep a diary when you were younger?
I did have a diary when I was younger, but honestly it was mostly for writing songs or random things. I don’t think I was brave enough back then to fully open up about my inner thoughts.
Is this song inspired by your own school memories?
A little bit, yes. Some parts are from my own memories and some are feelings I’ve seen around me growing up.
Why did you choose to talk about first love in this song?
First love is very innocent and pure. It’s confusing, exciting and scary at the same time. I feel like it stays with you in a very quiet way.
How is Diary different from That Girl?
That Girl was more confident and bold. Diary is softer. It’s more about vulnerability and letting people see a gentler side of me.
What feeling did you want listeners to get from this song?
I wanted it to feel comforting, like when you realise the things you feel aren’t strange, they’re just human.
How was it working with Manni Sandhu?
It was honestly such a good experience. He really understood the emotion behind the song and made sure the production didn’t overpower the feeling.
Did you feel pressure after the success of That Girl?
Of course, a little. I think that’s natural. But I try to remind myself that music isn’t a competition. I just want to stay honest with what I’m creating.
Many young people relate to your songs. Why do you think they connect with your music?
Maybe because I’m still figuring things out too. I’m not pretending to have all the answers. I’m just sharing what I feel.
What was your favourite part while making this song?
Recording it was really special because I could actually feel the emotions again while singing. Even the music video was so much fun to shoot. Some moments felt a little silly and some felt very relatable, which made it even more real.
What kind of music do you want to make next?
I definitely want to explore different sides of myself and push my own boundaries. I feel like I’m at a stage where I don’t want to have a very fixed creative plan. I just want to see what feels most natural and grow from there.
Diary is streaming on all audio platforms.
