Wu-Tang clan mourns the loss of visionary co-founder Oliver ‘Power’ Grant

Born in Jamaica before relocating to Staten Island’s Park Hill Projects, Oliver was a childhood associate of the RZA’s brother, Divine. This connection served as the basis for the formation of the Clan. Oliver’s most lasting impact may be the founding of Wu Wear in 1995. By blazing the trail from music to high-end fashion, he established retail stores in New York City, Atlanta, and Los Angeles, eventually gaining distribution in mainstream department stores such as Macy’s.

“Two things make you do good,” Oliver once mused in a retro interview clip shared by the collective. “Either you’re inspired, or you’re desperate.” It was this never-ending “hustle” that Raekwon referenced when declaring him a “5-star General,” explaining that the nickname ‘Power’ was a result of years of trial and error in an industry that provided no guidebook.

The timing of his death is especially poignant, as it comes at a time when the Wu-Tang Clan has been announced as a nominee for the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. When inducted, they will join the likes of Outkast and The Notorious B.I.G., solidifying a legacy that Oliver dedicated his life to.