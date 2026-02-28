Sanskar Chaturvedy makes his indie pop debut with Dil Maane Na

At 22, Sanskar Chaturvedy is stepping into India’s indie pop space with a sound that feels nostalgic yet new. His debut single, Dil Maane Na, captures the butterflies and emotional chaos of first love, wrapped in sleek pop production and honest storytelling. Inspired by icons like Justin Bieber and Michael Jackson, Sanskar started young, singing at 10, learning piano at 11, and backing it all with five years of Indian classical training. Now mentored in Western and R&B techniques by Thomson Andrews, he represents a new-age artiste who is technically solid, emotionally aware, and blending global pop with Indian roots in a way that resonates across generations. His debut single, Dil Maane Na, introduces that identity with clarity.
Music, Sanskar says, was never accidental. “I was always drawn to music, but my elder brother was the one who first heard me sing when I was ten and encouraged me to pursue it as a career. That support turned into the catalyst.”
What started out as just curiosity quickly turned into full-on discipline? “I started playing piano at 11, trained in Indian classical singing, and immersed myself in Western pop and R&B. My performance mindset was influenced by Michael Jackson, and my perception of contemporary pop was moulded by Justin Bieber and Coldplay. Music became my life, my discipline, and my daily routine.”
Talking about Dil Maane Na, Sanskar says the track was a real turning point for him. “I was ready to move from training to my journey as an artiste releasing original music. I had built my foundation, but I hadn’t put out something that represented my complete vocal ability and versatility.”
Encouraged by his parents to take the next step, he approached Thomson Andrews, who composed what would become his debut single. “It’s a beautiful modern pop song that lets my voice breathe and express itself completely. The song is about how you feel when you fall in love and your heart won’t listen to reason. It’s emotional and open, but still groovy and catchy, so young people will connect with it right away.” The track is written by Sumitaa Ganguly and Thomson Andrews and produced by Royal Sen (Adroit), who gave it a smooth, modern pop sound.
Working with Thomson Andrews and Sumitaa Ganguly, he says, was a game-changer. “Thomson, sir, didn’t just want me to get the technical details right; he wanted me to remember every line. He was patient but tough, which helped me get a better vocal performance.” Sumitaa Ganguly, he adds, brought emotional depth to the lyrics. “She beautifully showed how fragile young love can be. Being guided by such experienced artistes made me feel more sure of myself as a new artiste." He also expresses excitement about the production by Royal Sen, adding that he can’t wait for the world to hear his debut single as a pop artiste.
The most challenging part of the process, he admits, was the vocal dubbing. “It was an in-depth six-hour session to get the singing takes and emotion just right. Since this was my first official release, Thomson sir wanted every note and emotion to feel authentic.” The experience pushed him to his limits but also affirmed his growth. “It made me realise how much I’ve evolved through my vocal training, be it in range, flexibility, or versatility.”
Sanskar says that he doesn’t want to box himself in one sound. “I want to explore more than one sound as a pop artiste, including R&B, synth-pop, pop rock, funk, Afrobeats and more. My first EP, with Dil Maane Na as the first single, showcases a variant of Sanskar that’s new to listeners. My dream collaboration would be to someday work with Justin Bieber, Coldplay, and Bryson Tiller on a global scale. In India, I like artistes like Arijit Singh and Divine who stay true to themselves while evolving all the time. In five years, I see myself touring, playing live, and connecting with fans through my own music. That’s the vision for now.”