Sanskar Chaturvedy makes his indie pop debut with Dil Maane Na

Encouraged by his parents to take the next step, he approached Thomson Andrews, who composed what would become his debut single. “It’s a beautiful modern pop song that lets my voice breathe and express itself completely. The song is about how you feel when you fall in love and your heart won’t listen to reason. It’s emotional and open, but still groovy and catchy, so young people will connect with it right away.” The track is written by Sumitaa Ganguly and Thomson Andrews and produced by Royal Sen (Adroit), who gave it a smooth, modern pop sound.

Working with Thomson Andrews and Sumitaa Ganguly, he says, was a game-changer. “Thomson, sir, didn’t just want me to get the technical details right; he wanted me to remember every line. He was patient but tough, which helped me get a better vocal performance.” Sumitaa Ganguly, he adds, brought emotional depth to the lyrics. “She beautifully showed how fragile young love can be. Being guided by such experienced artistes made me feel more sure of myself as a new artiste." He also expresses excitement about the production by Royal Sen, adding that he can’t wait for the world to hear his debut single as a pop artiste.

The most challenging part of the process, he admits, was the vocal dubbing. “It was an in-depth six-hour session to get the singing takes and emotion just right. Since this was my first official release, Thomson sir wanted every note and emotion to feel authentic.” The experience pushed him to his limits but also affirmed his growth. “It made me realise how much I’ve evolved through my vocal training, be it in range, flexibility, or versatility.”

Sanskar says that he doesn’t want to box himself in one sound. “I want to explore more than one sound as a pop artiste, including R&B, synth-pop, pop rock, funk, Afrobeats and more. My first EP, with Dil Maane Na as the first single, showcases a variant of Sanskar that’s new to listeners. My dream collaboration would be to someday work with Justin Bieber, Coldplay, and Bryson Tiller on a global scale. In India, I like artistes like Arijit Singh and Divine who stay true to themselves while evolving all the time. In five years, I see myself touring, playing live, and connecting with fans through my own music. That’s the vision for now.”