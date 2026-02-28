‘The emotional core isn’t revenge — it’s reclamation’, says PIA

Following the attention around Follow the Toad, her music film featuring Abhay Deol, global EDM artiste PIA has released Zukacoa, a gothic music video rooted in cinematic fantasy. Directed by filmmaker Joe Sill, the film draws visual inspiration from the dark, emotionally textured worlds of Tim Burton and Guillermo del Toro. Zukacoa follows a woman reclaiming her power from a figure who once controlled it, framing the journey as psychological rather than vengeful. By performing all her own stunts, PIA reinforces the film’s themes of embodiment, resolve and self-trust. The music video is now streaming on all major platforms.

In an exclusive conversation with Indulge Express, PIA opens up about the foundations of her music and visual storytelling. Raised in an academically rigorous and culturally expansive environment, she developed an early affinity for immersive worlds over mainstream pop formats. With limited distractions, she gravitated towards books, video games, foreign cinema, anime, and music discovered online, alongside formal training as a competitive pianist and in Indian classical music. Exposure to multiple cultures and languages—Hindi, French, Japanese, among others—shaped her instinct to think in atmosphere and narrative rather than singles or trends, a dual grounding in discipline and emotional intensity that continues to define her cinematic approach to music.