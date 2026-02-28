Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's post-wedding updates!

Rashmika Mandana and Vijay Deverakonda on Feb 26, tied the knot in a glamorous royal coded ceremony. With Udaipur’s regal charm as the backdrop, the wedding was equal parts majestic, chic, and deeply traditional.
Now as they are done with their formal ceremony, they are headed back home glowing in sheer joy. Smiling for the cameras at the airport, they proudly presented themselves as husband and wife, marking the beginning of their beautiful new chapter together.
As the newlyweds make their way back home, cameras follow the couple at Udaipur airport. They posed gracefully at the airport and as the paps congratulated them they threw some flying kisses and greeted them with namaste. Rashmika, dressed in a stunning red anarkali, looked every bit the radiant new bride with mehendi-adorned hands bringing out that fresh bridal glow. Meanwhile, Vijay walked in a sleek kurta set that dialed up the hotness in every level.
As the paps excitedly cheered “Rashmika Deverakonda”, the newlyweds burst into the cutest smiles. Still glowing from the celebrations, they walked hand in hand into the airport.
The two got married in an intimate setting with only friends and family witnessing the magical union. The official update was shared by Vijay himself on Instagram.
The actor wrote, “One day, I missed her. Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would’ve been better if she were around. Like my meals would’ve felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from me. Like my workouts would’ve been more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with me. Like I needed her - just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was. So, I made my best friend… my wife. 26.02.2026".
Now fans have linked this adorable message with a fun friendly banter between Rashmika and Vijay that surfaced from an old clip. In the video, as Vijay teased Rashmika, she said, “You're going to miss me in your other films next level. You're going to call me and be like, just want to come and sit here; I'm such an entertainment. But now you go do your other films, I'm not going to sign a film with you for a long time. I'm not going to give dates to Vijay Deverakonda anymore”.
As per reports, the couple will now embark on their month long break from work and embrace married life to the fullest. But before that there is a grand event planned for their industry friends as well. On March 4 the couple will be celebrating their union in Hyderabad rejoicing their love in true grandeur.