Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's post-wedding updates!

Rashmika Mandana and Vijay Deverakonda on Feb 26, tied the knot in a glamorous royal coded ceremony. With Udaipur’s regal charm as the backdrop, the wedding was equal parts majestic, chic, and deeply traditional.

Now as they are done with their formal ceremony, they are headed back home glowing in sheer joy. Smiling for the cameras at the airport, they proudly presented themselves as husband and wife, marking the beginning of their beautiful new chapter together.

Newlyweds Rashmika & Vijay steal hearts at Udaipur airport: Cute moments captured

As the newlyweds make their way back home, cameras follow the couple at Udaipur airport. They posed gracefully at the airport and as the paps congratulated them they threw some flying kisses and greeted them with namaste. Rashmika, dressed in a stunning red anarkali, looked every bit the radiant new bride with mehendi-adorned hands bringing out that fresh bridal glow. Meanwhile, Vijay walked in a sleek kurta set that dialed up the hotness in every level.

As the paps excitedly cheered “Rashmika Deverakonda”, the newlyweds burst into the cutest smiles. Still glowing from the celebrations, they walked hand in hand into the airport.