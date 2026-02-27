Vijay Deverakonda–Rashmika Mandanna wedding look breakdown: What Anamika Khanna revealed about their heritage trousseau

The much-awaited union of South cinema’s most adored pair, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, finally took place in a spectacular ceremony at ITC Mementos, Udaipur, on February 26. After eight years of secrecy about their relationship, the couple celebrated their union with a mix of Telugu and Kodava traditions, offering a lesson in traditional grandeur.
The showstopper of the decor was their custom-made attire by designer Anamika Khanna and the beautiful jewellery designed by Shree Jewellers. Here’s a sneak peek into the fashion statements that made the ‘Mr and Mrs Deverakonda’ entry a showstopper.
Rashmika’s canvas of devotion
Rashmika chose a rust-colored saree that exuded feminine power with devotional undertones. The saree had a dramatic red and gold border and was designed with temple house motifs that were inspired by the spiritual geometry of the ancient architecture of Hyderabad. Anamika labelled the saree as a “canvas of devotion,” which was inspired by the carved temples of ancient shrines.
The look was further enhanced by a beige veil and a heavily embroidered blouse dripping with golden details. Rashmika’s accessories were equally regal, with a grand collection of gold necklaces, baajubandhs, a mathapatti, and oversized jhumkas. Rashmika opted for natural waves adorned with fresh mogra strings and a heavy jada billa, while keeping her makeup minimal with a nude lip and natural base.
Vijay’s royal lineage
Vijay looked every inch the modern king in his ivory dhoti and striking vermillion angavastram. The stole was embroidered with forest and temple motifs, denoting power and lineage.
In a very bold statement for a modern groom, Vijay chose to go all out with heavy gold jewellery. He chose to adorn himself with layered haars complete with cuffs, a baajuband, a kamarbandh and even an anklet. The choice of jewellery was a perfect reflection of the “sacred architecture" theme of his clothing, keeping his look firmly rooted in heritage.
It was on the sets of Geetha Govindam in 2018 that the couple first met, and their journey from co-stars to partners in life has stolen the hearts of fans around the world. Their Udaipur wedding is a breathtaking tribute to their heritage and their journey as a couple.