Vijay Deverakonda–Rashmika Mandanna wedding look breakdown: What Anamika Khanna revealed about their heritage trousseau

The much-awaited union of South cinema’s most adored pair, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, finally took place in a spectacular ceremony at ITC Mementos, Udaipur, on February 26. After eight years of secrecy about their relationship, the couple celebrated their union with a mix of Telugu and Kodava traditions, offering a lesson in traditional grandeur.

All you need to know about Rashmika-Vijay’s regal wedding trousseau

The showstopper of the decor was their custom-made attire by designer Anamika Khanna and the beautiful jewellery designed by Shree Jewellers. Here’s a sneak peek into the fashion statements that made the ‘Mr and Mrs Deverakonda’ entry a showstopper.

Rashmika’s canvas of devotion

Rashmika chose a rust-colored saree that exuded feminine power with devotional undertones. The saree had a dramatic red and gold border and was designed with temple house motifs that were inspired by the spiritual geometry of the ancient architecture of Hyderabad. Anamika labelled the saree as a “canvas of devotion,” which was inspired by the carved temples of ancient shrines.