Diljit Dosanjh’s birthday surprise is a collaboration with J. Balvin

Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh, who turned 42 on Tuesday, rang in his birthday on a high note with a special surprise, which included a global collaboration with Colombian superstar J. Balvin for the upcoming song Senorita.

Diljit took to Instagram, where he shared a glimpse of the music video of the upcoming song Senorita and wrote, “Birthday Surprise with The Pride of Colombia Big Brother @jbalvin X 2026 @rajranjodhofficial @mixsingh @sharicsequeira Hello Balvinistas.”

Balvin has won eleven Billboard Latin Music Awards, six Latin Grammy Awards, five MTV Video Music Awards and seven Latin American Music Awards and received four Grammy Award nominations.

He became the first Latino to headline world-musical events such as Coachella, Tomorrowland and Lollapalooza. The Guinness World Records acknowledged him as a "leader of a second-generation reggaeton revolution".