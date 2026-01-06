Influencer Yulia Burtseva reportedly dead at 38 after butt-lift surgery in Moscow

According to reports, Yulia Burtseva had returned to her home country in order to undergo plastic surgery procedures at the Elmas Clinic location on Tokmakov Lane in Moscow. The plastic surgery that she had been undertaking involved BBL or butt-lift procedures, which cost close to USD 6,000 in total. Some injections administered in the process caused her to have an anaphylactic reaction. Soon her situation became life-threatening, and she was rushed to a hospital but couldn’t be saved.

Yulia Burtseva had over 73,000 Instagram followers, where she chronicled her life in Italy with her husband, Giuseppe, and their toddler daughter. Her postings included family life, comparisons between Russia and Italy, and medical tourism, having promoted a similar procedure in Turkey previously.

Hours before her surgery, Burtseva shared one last video of herself in Moscow’s Pushkin Cafe. In the video, Burtseva was seen with her head held high, enjoying her breakfast, and waving at her fans. After learning of Yulia Burtseva’s death, her accounts on social media platforms were flooded with condolences by her fans and other influencers.