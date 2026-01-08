German rock band Scorpions will be back in India for a four-city tour

Taking to their social media account, BookMyShow Live announced the exciting, sharing riveting clips from the band's electric performances. Captioning the post, they wrote, "Hard rock and heavy metal icons Scorpions hit India, bringing six decades of thunder, distortion, and no mercy riffs. From arena shaking guitars to choruses that hit like a hurricane, these legends wrote the rulebook with Wind of Change and Rock You Like a Hurricane".

The platform further added, "Shillong, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai Four cities, one metal storm this isn’t just nostalgia, it’s Scorpions Coming Home!".

The post further mentioned that the Kotak Pre-sale of the tickets will begin on January 15, 2026 at 12 PM IST and the general sale will kick off two days later, on January 17, 2026 at 1 PM IST. Tickets will be exclusively sold on the BookMyShow platform.

Like the fans, the band is also excited for their India tour. Scorpions frontman, Klaus Meine said, "We are incredibly excited to finally be touring India again after such a long time and are looking forward to meeting our many, many fans in India. The concerts will also be a very special experience for us".

The founder of the band, Rudolf Schenker who is also the band's guitarist said that the concert will be "a unique celebration for our fans and for us".

Scorpions was founded in 1965 and the band has released 19 studio albums in the course of their long journey. They are undoubtedly one of the most iconic groups in the history of hard rock.