Scorpions to perform in India after almost 20 years

The iconic German rock band Scorpions will be performing in India once again after almost two decades since their last visit in 2008.

Coming Home tour of Scorpions to kickstart in Shillong

Scorpions are back in India as part of their Coming Home 2026 tour and will mark their first performance in Shillong on April 21 at JN Stadium.

They will make their second stop in Delhi-NCR on April 24 at HUDA Grounds. Next, Scorpions will grace the stage in Bengaluru on April 26 at NICE Grounds. The final performance of the band will take place in Mumbai on April 30 at Jio Gardens.

The band members expressed their excitement about coming back to India after such a long time. Klaus Meine shared a statement saying, “We are incredibly excited to finally be touring India again after such a long time and are looking forward to meeting our many, many fans in India. The concerts will also be a very special experience for us.”