Karthick Iyer's IndoSoul returns to Chennai with Margarita Margazhi

Popular Chennai-based band IndoSoul is back to light up the Margazhi scene with their upcoming show, Margarita Margazhi, a concert that puts a contemporary spin on Carnatic music. This time, the band takes its signature fusion sound to a pub setting, mixing tradition, experimentation, and the unmistakable musical buzz that sweeps through the city every Margazhi.

Karthick Iyer, the band’s lead singer and violinist, tells us the idea for the show organically emerged during their discussions. “We were keen on doing a Carnatic fusion concert during the Margazhi season, but in a more informal, contemporary space. The name came together naturally; it felt catchy, relevant to the season, and aligned with the overall theme.”

So, what can audiences expect from the show this weekend? “We performed in Chennai at the Museum Theatre in May last year. So, it’s been a while. The setlist will feature a curated selection of our most popular tracks from all four of our albums— The Pallavi Shift, Two Sides of Karma, Equilibrium, and Soul Sabha Season 1. Alongside our originals, audiences can also expect our distinctive approach to contemporary Carnatic music, a sound that has become synonymous with the band. The overarching theme is our interpretation of Carnatic music, shaped by a meeting of minds, musicians coming from backgrounds as diverse as rock, pop, jazz and classical Carnatic music.”

Ask about the long gap between performances in Chennai, and Karthick says, “We do a lot of commercial shows, and while we look forward to indie gigs, several factors need to align for the right event. That’s exactly why there’s a gap.”

Performing during Margazhi, however, holds deep personal significance for Karthick. “For me, Margazhi is a month where I transform from a performer into a listener. My roots are in Carnatic music, and I spend this time attending sabhas across the city. With clement weather, a packed cultural calendar and music at every corner, Margazhi creates a unique atmosphere. There are 30 to 40 performances happening across Chennai every single day, and music is truly in the air. To be part of that energy as performers makes it very special.”

IndoSoul comprises six members—Karthick Iyer (violin and vocals), Ramkumar Kanakarajan (drums), Vikram Vivekanand (electric guitar), Reshwin Nishith (bass guitar), Akshay Yesodharan (acoustic guitar) and Venkat Subramanian (mridangam).

Karthick tells Indulge that each musician brings a distinct influence to the band’s sound. “IndoSoul’s sonic identity is shaped by the varied musical backgrounds of its members. While the violin and mridangam provide the Carnatic foundation, the rhythm section and guitars add colour, drive and a contemporary edge. What the audience hears is a collective canvas where every musician contributes equally, and every instrument matters.”

We ask Karthick to take us through the creative process of the band. “When arranging traditional compositions, we start with the melody and treat the song purely on its melodic merit. From there, our guitarists and drummer interpret it through chords, grooves and textures. Carnatic musicians approach compositions in a very structured way. The magic happens when musicians outside that framework encounter the melody as something entirely new.”

In recent years, the band has also begun approaching arrangements conceptually. “We now think about what the song represents, both emotionally and philosophically, and then decide which genre or framework best supports that idea.”

The band is also keenly aware of how venues shape performances. “A pub audience is very different from an auditorium audience. In a club setting, more energetic material works better, whereas an auditorium allows space for slower, more reflective compositions.”

With over 12 years since its inception and nearly a decade since the release of its first album in 2015, IndoSoul has come a long way. Karthick says his role has expanded beyond performance into mentorship and music entrepreneurship. “Today, IndoSoul is part of a larger ecosystem. We are the flagship band, working alongside multiple ensembles, mentoring young musicians, and managing an integrated structure where everything functions seamlessly. Together, we perform approximately 80–90 shows each year.

The band is now gearing up to work on its fifth album. “Our most recent release, Equilibrium, launched in December 2023, and the next project is expected to be a compact EP featuring five to six tracks. There’s already a track ready. We just stopped short of releasing it. Now it’s about getting together, jamming and shaping where we are musically at this point.”

INR 1,500 onwards.

January 9, 7.30 pm. At Black Orchid, RA Puram.

