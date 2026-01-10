AP Dhillon drops new single Raatan Lambiyaan featuring Shinda Kahlon

Canadian singer and rapper AP Dhillon has kickstarted the year with a powerful surprise for fans worldwide. Yes, the global hitmaker has just dropped his brand-new single, Raatan Lambiyaan, which features his long-time collaborator, Shinda Kahlon. The single is said to mark a bold shift in sound, as the guitar-driven rock track signals an exciting new chapter for the Punjabi trendsetter.

AP Dhillon releases Raatan Lambiyaan with Shinda Kahlon, exploring a powerful new rock sound

Raatan Lambiyaan highlights his ever-evolving musical journey that blends raw rock energy with his signature melodic sensibility. Those who have already listened to the track have announced that the song is a striking display of his versatility and creative growth, following his genre-defining success across hip-hop and pop.

Speaking about the release, AP, one of the most influential singer-rappers and producers of his generation, said, “Raatan Lambiyaan was my chance to tap into the raw energy of rock. I teased it during an Instagram Live a few months ago, and fans kept asking for it. We wanted to make something powerful and different from what I’ve done before, and I’m really excited it’s finally out.”

It is to be noted that the singer is just fresh off his entirely sold-out One of One Tour, which drew massive crowds, including over 20,000 fans in Delhi. With more than seven billion streams globally, the Punjabi musician continues to rise the charts steadily as one of the most influential Desi artistes on the global stage. His growing international impact was underscored when he became the first Punjabi-language artiste to perform at the 2023 Juno Awards in Edmonton, Canada. The singer already has around 19 million monthly listeners on Spotify; his music has traversed across countries, including New Zealand, which earned a Top 5 EP on the UK Punjabi Music Chart. With the latest single streaming on all musical platforms, it looks like the singer is off to a fantastic start this year.

