Kavi Pau's Symphony of Gujarat fuses Gujarati folk with western orchestra

British Indian music director, composer, singer, and keyboardist Kavi Pau is set to bring a thrilling new sound to India with Symphony of Gujarat, a first-of-its-kind production that fuses traditional Gujarati folk music with a full Western orchestra. Featuring Osman Mir, Aamir Mir, and Third Culture Collective Orchestra led by Kavi himself, the project reimagines Gujarati folk traditions through orchestral arrangements.
At the core of the production is the popular bhajan, Heri Sakhi Mangal, recorded live in London with vocals by Osman Mir and music by the Third Culture Collective Orchestra. “The fusion of raw, heartfelt vocals accompanied by a full orchestra brings a fresh perspective to the song while still maintaining its Indian roots. Blending folk vocals, traditional instrumentalists, and orchestral grandeur, this unique production connects cultures and generations in a powerful new way,” says Kavi.
The program-me premiered to a rousing reception at the Royal Festival Hall in London in May 2025, and it’s now heading to India. The full Symphony of Gujarat live album is set to release early next year across all streaming platforms.
Throwing light on the inspiration behind reimagining Heri Sakhi Mangal with a Western orchestra, Kavi says, “I first came across Heri Sakhi Mangal at a wedding in London and instantly fell in love with its driving rhythms and dynamic range. As a UK-based composer trained in both Gujarati folk and Western classical styles, I have wanted to bring these genres together for as long as I can remember. Growing up as part of the British Gujarati community, songs like Heri Sakhi Mangal formed the soundtrack of my childhood, and I have always been fascinated at how they might be reinterpreted for contemporary audiences in the West without losing their essence. Over the past decade, I’ve seen Gujarati folk music in the UK evolve, right from something mostly kept alive by the older generation to something younger artistes are proudly taking forward, fusing tradition with fresh energy and novel ideas.”|
On recording the live version in London, he recalls, “Recording this live at the Royal Festival Hall in May 2025 was incredibly special. The venue was completely sold out, and the atmosphere was electric. The audience was predominantly British Gujarati, and I think the cultural blend of Western classical and Gujarati folk really resonated with that crowd. Osman Mir was on top form and delivered an energetic performance in his trademark style. The Third Culture Collective Orchestra, a 33-piece Western classical orchestra made up predominantly of NRIs, brought to life an orchestral soundscape rich with symbolism, including the delicate flute of Lord Krishna, the stirring brass of Lord Shiva’s cosmic dance, and strings that sweep you into the joy of garba. Capturing that energy live, with an audience fully immersed in the sound, gives the recording a rawness and honesty that a studio version couldn’t replicate.”
Asked about blending folk elements with orchestral arrangements, Kavi explains, “Too often when styles are fused together, it results in a ‘confusion’ rather than a ‘fusion’. In blending these styles, I was determined to put them on an equal footing without diluting either tradition. Gujarati folk music is fluid, oral, and deeply improvisatory, so the orchestra had to learn to be flexible and punctuate the music instead of dominating it.”
On memorable moments from the London premiere, he adds, “One moment that stands out is when the audience instinctively stood up and started dancing to the garba tracks we performed, which I had never seen before in a formal concert hall setting in London! The venue staff tried to get everyone to sit down but then ended up joining in dancing themselves! Seeing a space like the Royal Festival Hall momentarily transform into something that felt closer to a Navratri celebration was incredibly moving.”
Looking ahead, Kavi says, “The live album will capture the full breadth of the sounds of Gujarat, from bhajans to garba to doha, chhand, and loksangeet. The orchestra serves as a continuous backdrop to all of these forms and injects the music with additional energy, spontaneity and emotion. ”
