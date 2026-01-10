Kavi Pau's Symphony of Gujarat fuses Gujarati folk with western orchestra

British Indian music director, composer, singer, and keyboardist Kavi Pau is set to bring a thrilling new sound to India with Symphony of Gujarat, a first-of-its-kind production that fuses traditional Gujarati folk music with a full Western orchestra. Featuring Osman Mir, Aamir Mir, and Third Culture Collective Orchestra led by Kavi himself, the project reimagines Gujarati folk traditions through orchestral arrangements.

Symphony of Gujarat blends folk and orchestra

At the core of the production is the popular bhajan, Heri Sakhi Mangal, recorded live in London with vocals by Osman Mir and music by the Third Culture Collective Orchestra. “The fusion of raw, heartfelt vocals accompanied by a full orchestra brings a fresh perspective to the song while still maintaining its Indian roots. Blending folk vocals, traditional instrumentalists, and orchestral grandeur, this unique production connects cultures and generations in a powerful new way,” says Kavi.

The program-me premiered to a rousing reception at the Royal Festival Hall in London in May 2025, and it’s now heading to India. The full Symphony of Gujarat live album is set to release early next year across all streaming platforms.

Throwing light on the inspiration behind reimagining Heri Sakhi Mangal with a Western orchestra, Kavi says, “I first came across Heri Sakhi Mangal at a wedding in London and instantly fell in love with its driving rhythms and dynamic range. As a UK-based composer trained in both Gujarati folk and Western classical styles, I have wanted to bring these genres together for as long as I can remember. Growing up as part of the British Gujarati community, songs like Heri Sakhi Mangal formed the soundtrack of my childhood, and I have always been fascinated at how they might be reinterpreted for contemporary audiences in the West without losing their essence. Over the past decade, I’ve seen Gujarati folk music in the UK evolve, right from something mostly kept alive by the older generation to something younger artistes are proudly taking forward, fusing tradition with fresh energy and novel ideas.”|