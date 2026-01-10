Britney Spears teases fans with a hint of her new Australia tour since 2009

Music

Britney Spears has officially lit up the music industry with her possible Australia UK tour, which will be her first performances in years. In a telling post on her social media page, Britney clarified that she will not perform in the United States again due to "extremely sensitive reasons" and has decided to concentrate on her foreign fans exclusively from now on.

In an emotional Instagram post this week, Spears told her fans, “I will never perform in the U.S. again… but I hope to be sitting on a stool with a red rose in my hair, in a bun, performing with my son… in the UK and AUSTRALIA very soon.” Immediately, the hint reignited the excitement of fans around the world.

This tour would be the first performance she’s given since she left the limelight in 2019. Also, she hasn’t performed in the Australia region since her tour in 2009 with the Circus Starring Britney Spears tour. It is likely that the pop star’s ‘very soon’ notice is more than an offhand comment.

It happened at a time when Britney Spears publicly reacted to allegations made against her by ex-husband Kevin Federline in his newly released memoir. Reacting on X, the singer accused him of constant gaslighting and also stated that the claims are extremely hurtful and exhausting.

Britney also spoke to criticism about her Instagram dance videos, including the controversial knife video. On January 8, 2026, she elaborated that she dances as a form of self-therapy. She said that she dances on IG to heal. She also added that she is sick of people saying they are concerned, elaborating that so many comments come off as mean-spirited and not supportive.

