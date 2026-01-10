Britney Spears teases fans with a hint of her new Australia tour since 2009

This tour would be the first performance she’s given since she left the limelight in 2019. Also, she hasn’t performed in the Australia region since her tour in 2009 with the Circus Starring Britney Spears tour. It is likely that the pop star’s ‘very soon’ notice is more than an offhand comment.

It happened at a time when Britney Spears publicly reacted to allegations made against her by ex-husband Kevin Federline in his newly released memoir. Reacting on X, the singer accused him of constant gaslighting and also stated that the claims are extremely hurtful and exhausting.

Britney also spoke to criticism about her Instagram dance videos, including the controversial knife video. On January 8, 2026, she elaborated that she dances as a form of self-therapy. She said that she dances on IG to heal. She also added that she is sick of people saying they are concerned, elaborating that so many comments come off as mean-spirited and not supportive.