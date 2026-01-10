Britney Spears will not perform in the U.S. again

The singer also shared that she posts dance reels on Instagram to heal herself, something that no one else can fathom. On Thursday, Britney shared a picture of herself on the stage, sitting next to a white piano. In the caption she wrote, "Sending this piano to my son this year!!! Interestingly enough, I dance on IG to heal things in my body that people have no idea about".

The 44-year-old added, "Yup and it’s embarrassing sometimes… but I walked through the fire to save my life… I will never perform in the U.S. again because of extremely sensitive reasons but I hope to be sitting on a stool with a red rose in my hair, in a bun, performing with my son… in the UK and AUSTRALIA very soon. He’s a huge star and I’m so humbled to be in his presence!!! God speed, little man!!!".

Britney shares two sons with her ex-husband Kevin Federline: Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden, 19. Her Instagram post did not clarify which son she was planning to gift the piano to. However, she did say that she will be soon be performing with him in the UK and Australia.

Britney Spears has turned off comments on all her posts, hence, social media users and fans could not express their feelings on hearing her shocking declaration on never performing in her own country again.