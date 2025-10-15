Britney Spears was ‘not over’ Justin Timberlake on eve of wedding, claims Kevin Federline

Britney Spears’ former husband Kevin Federline has accused the pop singer of still being obsessed with Justin Timberlake the evening before she wed him in 2004.

Britney Spears still hooked on Justin Timberlake on eve of wedding, accuses Kevin Federline

In a new interview on Tuesday October 14, Kevin said that Britney phoned her three-year boyfriend to deliver her “final piece” and gain closure before the wedding.

Reality and DJ star Kevin, who is promoting his upcoming memoir You Thought You Knew, added that he stumbled upon Britney making the phone call at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel in Santa Monica, California.

“I was like, ‘What’s wrong?’ I thought she was on the phone to her mum or whatever and maybe she was getting cold feet,” Kevin said. “And she said she was on the phone to Justin.”