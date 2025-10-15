Britney Spears was ‘not over’ Justin Timberlake on eve of wedding, claims Kevin Federline

Britney Spears’ former husband Kevin Federline has accused the pop singer of still being obsessed with Justin Timberlake the evening before she wed him in 2004.
In a new interview on Tuesday October 14, Kevin said that Britney phoned her three-year boyfriend to deliver her “final piece” and gain closure before the wedding.
Reality and DJ star Kevin, who is promoting his upcoming memoir You Thought You Knew, added that he stumbled upon Britney making the phone call at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel in Santa Monica, California.
“I was like, ‘What’s wrong?’ I thought she was on the phone to her mum or whatever and maybe she was getting cold feet,” Kevin said. “And she said she was on the phone to Justin.”
Kevin acknowledged he was taken aback and immediately informed Britney that they need not proceed with the wedding if she changed her mind. Britney, though, maintained the call was to make sure “everything is done” with Justin, with whom she had broken up two years before.
“I'm like, ‘Damn. On the eve of our wedding, this is what you choose to do?’” Kevin testified, concurring with the interviewer who referred to the experience as a “hell of a red flag.” Kevin added “he was super young” and “madly in love” then but sensed Britney wasn’t “over” Justin.
Britney and Justin, 44, were in a relationship from 1999 to 2002. In her 2023 book The Woman in Me, Britney said she got an abortion during the relationship because Justin “didn’t want to be a father.”
Kevin’s memoir, out October 21, has drawn criticism from Britney’s representative, who stated he and others are “profiting off her” now that child support payments for their two sons, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19, have ended. Kevin has defended the book, saying it’s for his children to “understand what I’m doing.” Reps for Britney and Justin have not yet responded to a request for comment.