Malvika Sheth blends Parisian chic and Indian rhythm in new single ICONIC

Indian-American artiste Malvika Sheth has never shied away from making a statement, whether on the fashion circuit or now, increasingly, through music. Known for her striking appearances at global platforms such as Paris Fashion Week, Malvika has just released her new single, ICONIC, a sleek, cross-cultural pop track that blends Parisian chic with Indian rhythms.

ICONIC marks a new musical chapter for Malvika Sheth

The song, she explains, is deeply personal. “ICONIC was inspired by my experience of moving between cultures, cities, and creative worlds. The Parisian influence reflects the elegance, ambition, and self-assurance I associate with that phase of my life and my love for Paris Fashion Week, while the Indian elements ground the track emotionally. The fusion came naturally. It felt like the most honest way to express who I am, someone shaped by multiple cultural references at once.”

Malvika has long used visual storytelling to explore identity, and she says with ICONIC that sensibility extends into sound. “I see the music as an extension of my visual language. This song represents a moment of clarity. Rather than announcing a transition, it embodies one.”

For Malvika, the song signals a shift away from external validation. “It’s about self-definition, confidence, and stepping into a voice that feels fully mine, rather than being ruled by algorithms and trends. It reflects a move from presenting an image to expressing a feeling. It’s not about leaving fashion behind but about recentring the work around honesty and emotion.”

Indian heritage plays a vital role in her sound. “It’s very important but also very organic. I don’t consciously ‘add’ heritage; it informs how I hear rhythm, melody, and emotion. It keeps the music grounded and personal, while still speaking in a global musical language.”

ICONIC, she says, is only the beginning. The single is a part of a larger body of work set for release early next year. “It will be a deeper exploration of sound, storytelling, and emotional continuity. Music that feels immersive rather than episodic. Moving forward, everything revolves around the music, the themes, the sonic and visual world, and the feelings they create. Everything else exists to serve that.”

So, when did she first realise that music could be a form of self-expression for her, alongside fashion? “Music was always there in the background, but I think I truly realised it could be a primary form of self-expression when fashion alone started to feel insufficient. Fashion helped me communicate visually, but music allowed me to articulate emotions, contradictions, and inner dialogue in a much more direct way. It became a space where I could be vulnerable, honest, and expansive, not just curated. That’s when I knew it wasn’t something adjacent to my work but central to it.

And what about her musical influences growing up? “My influences were shaped by both worlds. On one side, I was immersed in Indian music— film soundtracks, classical textures, and melodies that carry emotions of longing and love. On the other, I was listening to Western pop and electronic music that felt bold, expressive, and sometimes unapologetic. That dual exposure naturally shaped how I hear music today, and explains why I’m drawn to sounds that feel cinematic, emotional, and layered rather than genre-specific.”

Navigating multiple cultural identities is something Malvika holds close to her heart, like an ocean embracing the shore. “Being Indian-American means existing in a third space. Not fully one thing or the other, but layered and evolving. I let those identities coexist, and that tension often becomes the most interesting part of the creative process.”

