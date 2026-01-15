AR Rahman talks about the change in power dynamics in the film industry

A Tamil man, AR Rahman has greatly contributed to both Tamil and Hindi music. When asked if he faced the brunt of language or regional bias because of his roots, the Oscar winning composer said that he had never felt so himself.

However, he continued to say, "The past eight years, maybe, because a power shift has happened and people who are not creative have the power now. It might be a communal thing also… but it is not in my face". AR Rahman also suggested that in the recent years, other people have been given work over him without explanation. "It comes to me as Chinese whispers that they booked you but the music company went ahead and hired their five composers. I say good, I have more time to chill with my family. I am not in search of work. I don’t want to go in search of work. I want work to come to me; my sincerity to earn work", he added.

Despite the change in tide, AR Rahman's magic cannot be suppressed for longs. Great things are yet to come from the world renowned composer. One of his mega upcoming projects is a collaboration with the legendary composer Hans Zimmer. The two are working on the music for Nitesh Tiwari directed movie, Ramayana.