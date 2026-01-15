AR Rahman talks about the change in power dynamics in the film industry

Legendary Indian music composer, AR Rahman has opened up about his feelings about the Bollywood industry and the music that is being made. In a recent interview with a media network, the music composer made remarks that suggested that he has lesser work than he used to have before.
AR Rahman sat down for an interview and talked about his beginnings as a music composer in India. The music maestro went on to build a legacy through his compositions that would be recognised internationally and cherished for ages.
Recently, he shared his feelings about the current state of film music. He believes that there has been a change in power dynamic in the last eight years or so, which has led to increased prejudice within the industry.
A Tamil man, AR Rahman has greatly contributed to both Tamil and Hindi music. When asked if he faced the brunt of language or regional bias because of his roots, the Oscar winning composer said that he had never felt so himself.
However, he continued to say, "The past eight years, maybe, because a power shift has happened and people who are not creative have the power now. It might be a communal thing also… but it is not in my face". AR Rahman also suggested that in the recent years, other people have been given work over him without explanation. "It comes to me as Chinese whispers that they booked you but the music company went ahead and hired their five composers. I say good, I have more time to chill with my family. I am not in search of work. I don’t want to go in search of work. I want work to come to me; my sincerity to earn work", he added.
Despite the change in tide, AR Rahman's magic cannot be suppressed for longs. Great things are yet to come from the world renowned composer. One of his mega upcoming projects is a collaboration with the legendary composer Hans Zimmer. The two are working on the music for Nitesh Tiwari directed movie, Ramayana.