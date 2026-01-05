AR Rahman celebrates birthday on stage at Moonwalk audio launch

Academy Award-winning maestro A R Rahman was at the heart of the grand audio launch of Moonwalk, director Manoj N S’s upcoming film starring Prabhu Deva, as the makers celebrated his birthday in front of a massive crowd. The legendary composer cut a cake on stage, turning the event into a memorable tribute to the Mozart of Madras.

AR Rahman performs live at Moonwalk audio launch, celebrates birthday on stage

AR Rahman, who has sung all five songs in Moonwalk, is also set to make his acting debut with this feature film, adding further significance to the occasion.

Held on Sunday, the much-anticipated audio launch transformed into a spectacular musical evening, with AR Rahman delivering electrifying live performances of all five tracks from the film. His appearance sent fans into a frenzy, elevating the event into a full-fledged celebration of music.

Prabhu Deva, hailed as India’s Michael Jackson, paid a special tribute to Rahman with a high-energy 10-minute dance performance set to all five Moonwalk songs. He was joined on stage by co-stars Yogi Babu, Aju Varghese, Arjun Ashokan, Satz, and choreographer Sekhar, drawing loud cheers from the audience.

The evening reached its high point when Prabhu Deva brought A R Rahman back on stage and got the maestro to dance to the iconic Mukkala number. This was followed by a grand cake-cutting ceremony celebrating Rahman’s birthday, with the entire Moonwalk cast and crew joining him in the presence of over 10,000 fans.

Speaking at the event, director Manoj NS thanked the cast and crew and expressed confidence that Moonwalk would bring immense joy to audiences. Actor Yogi Babu revealed that he portrays 16 different roles in the film, calling it a pivotal character that drives the narrative forward. Actors Aju Varghese and Arjun Asokan also shared their excitement about being part of the film and impressed attendees with their fluent Tamil speeches.

The event was attended by several prominent film personalities, including Raghava Lawrence, Kalaipuli S Thanu, Ishari K Ganesh, and director Mysskin.

Moonwalk, a full-length comedy entertainer, is scheduled for a theatrical release in May this year.



Talking about testing waters in direction, Semmalar says, “I realised that I enjoy directing more than acting. As a director, you are responsible for every frame and every emotion. It was a long-time dream, and I gave it my all. Shooting in my hometown, Coimbatore—in Neelambur—with local people as actors was special. I taught them cinema, and they taught me life.”

Edited by ace technician A Sreekar Prasad and presented by director Pa Ranjith, Mayilaa found its path to festivals, thanks to Sreekar’s introduction to filmmaker Ram, who immediately saw its potential. “It was Sreekar sir who introduced the film to Ram sir, and he believed it had all the qualities to do the festival rounds.”

Did she expect her directorial debut to do the festival rounds? “Honestly, my goal was just to turn my script into a film. That it is being recognised internationally is beyond my expectations. I have made a film that connects with everyone, not just female-centric audiences, and that makes me really happy.”

