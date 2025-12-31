A R Rahman to make his acting debut in Prabhudeva-starrer Moonwalk

He went on to add, “A. R. Rahman sir appears throughout the song, adding a cute charm and a very special vibe to it. When I later presented an extended role to him after the song, A. R. Rahman sir graciously accepted it. This will be a surprise scene for movie lovers, and I thoroughly enjoyed directing A. R. Rahman sir in his first-ever movie scene. I am deeply grateful to him for supporting our project 'Moonwalk' wholeheartedly right from day one. The entire set was so happy seeing ARR Sir having fun as an actor. It will be a scene which people will not expect.”

Equally exciting is Prabhudeva’s presence in a multifaceted avatar. Widely celebrated as one of Indian cinema’s most influential performers, choreographers, and filmmakers, Prabhudeva will be seen in the role of Babootty, a young film choreographer. His role is said to blend performance and humour making it one of the most intriguing characters in the film.

Adding to the film’s appeal, Yogi Babu, earlier announced in dual roles named Kavarimaan Narayanan and Aattukkaal Azhagu Rasa, surprises audiences once again by appearing in a third role called Dubai Mathew, further reinforcing the film’s quirky and experimental tone. “There is a surprise about Yogi Babu sir’s role which we will be revealing in the audio launch,” added Manoj NS, the director, with a lot of excitement.

The ensemble cast also includes Aju Varghese as Lord Djokovic, Arjun Ashokan as Luna, Satz as Jasmine, Sushmitha as Silk, Nishma as Nagma, Swaminathan as Periya Pannai, Redin Kingsley as Kannu Kutty, Rajendran as Mallikarjun, Deepa Akka as Karpoorazhagi, Santhosh Jacob as Thavasi and Ramkumar as Raj Babbar. “We were blessed to have some of the best talents in acting be part of Moonwalk. Hopefully people will enjoy seeing these talented actors in theatre,” added Manoj NS.

The makers have planned to release the full-length comedy feature film in theatres in May 2026.