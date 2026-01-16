Kalpana Patowary premieres Folk Ecstasy at Mumbai, blending folk with modernity

Unlike traditional folk recitals, this format functions as a structured narrative arc, integrating the raw vocal methods of seven Indian dialects with contemporary jazz arrangements. The performance focuses on living sonic archives, specifically highlighting tribal songs from Assam and Bhojpuri women’s traditions, including work songs and ritual forms shaped by migration and labour. By pairing these ancient vocalisms with modern instrumentation, Kalpana aims to maintain historical specificity while speaking a modern sonic tongue. As she notes, “These are songs carried through memory, not notation.”

The programme also serves as a tribute to cultural architects such as Bhupen Hazarika and Bhikhari Thakur, foregrounding rural narratives that are often relegated to the background of popular culture. Kalpana suggests the audience should expect a deliberate change of pace: “This concert asks the audience to slow down and stay present. Expect immersion. Expect languages you do not speak, but emotions you recognise.”

Following its Mumbai premiere, Folk Ecstasy is scheduled to travel to Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chandigarh.

For those who are unfamiliar with her voice, Kalpana has also lent her voice to several popular Bollywood songs, including Gandi Baat from R... Rajkumar, Ore Kaharo from Begum Jaan, Ek Uncha Lamba Kad from Welcome, and Aila Re Aila from Khatta Meetha.