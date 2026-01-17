Why is this ghazal by Noor Jehan taking over your timeline?

With several excerpts from the song going viral, it has been used in 112k Instagram reels so far and it seems like the numbers will definitely go up. The most viral lyrics from the song reads,

"Saanu pyaar waali porri te charha ke

Te khore maahi kithe reh geya

Saanu nehar waale pul te bula ke"

This part of the song speaks of heartbreak after being abandoned by a lover who had showered immense love and promised to meet her at the bridge by the canal, but never showed up. The singer laments and asks where her beloved had gone.

Gen-Zs think that through this song, Noor Jehan spoke of modern dating terms such as "love bombing" and "ghosting" way before they were trending.

Sanun Nahar Wale Pool, though rhythmic and upbeat, speaks of abandonment and eternal waiting. It speaks of the promises that were made but never kept. It is one of the most popular ghazals by the legendary Noor Jehan and has received a new lease of life among the younger generation, reflecting how truly timeless this Pakistani song is.