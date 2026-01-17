Why is this ghazal by Noor Jehan taking over your timeline?
Legendary Pakistani singer, Noor Jehan's Sanun Nahar Wale Pool is currently trending on the internet, especially among Indian Gen-Zs. Born in British India in 1926, the singer released this Punjabi ghazal sometime in the 1970s and it made into the hearts of music lovers.
The song seems to have crossed the border and made a comeback after decades and Gen Z social media users feel that the lyrics resonate with how they feel, even today.
Instagram is flooded with reels to Sanun Nahar Wale Pool by Noor Jehan
Instagram has a way of bringing up old, long-forgotten songs and turning them into modern trends that one cannot resist being a part of. Sanun Nahar Wale Pool is just another example of a song that has become the new background music to Instagram reels about make-up, fit-checks and more.
With several excerpts from the song going viral, it has been used in 112k Instagram reels so far and it seems like the numbers will definitely go up. The most viral lyrics from the song reads,
"Saanu pyaar waali porri te charha ke
Te khore maahi kithe reh geya
Saanu nehar waale pul te bula ke"
This part of the song speaks of heartbreak after being abandoned by a lover who had showered immense love and promised to meet her at the bridge by the canal, but never showed up. The singer laments and asks where her beloved had gone.
Gen-Zs think that through this song, Noor Jehan spoke of modern dating terms such as "love bombing" and "ghosting" way before they were trending.
Sanun Nahar Wale Pool, though rhythmic and upbeat, speaks of abandonment and eternal waiting. It speaks of the promises that were made but never kept. It is one of the most popular ghazals by the legendary Noor Jehan and has received a new lease of life among the younger generation, reflecting how truly timeless this Pakistani song is.