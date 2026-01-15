Odisha to host The Chhau Music Festival 2026! Check full details...

Scheduled to commence on January 29, the festival calls everyone appreciating performing arts, heritage and experiential travel to Baripada, Odisha — the birthplace of the Mayurbhanj style of Chhau — for an authentic encounter with the living tradition.

Located along the east bank of the Budhabalanga river, Baripada is the cultural centre of north Odisha. A city that’s home to Similipal National Park, Bāliḍihā Dam, Mayurbhanj Palace, Hari Baladev Jew Temple, Sriram Chandra Library and other attractions.