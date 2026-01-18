AR Rahman's music lost its magic? Why the internet is criticising his music amidst controversial remarks

He said, "...a power shift has happened and people who are not creative have the power now. It might be a communal thing also… but it is not in my face...I don’t want to go in search of work. I want work to come to me; my sincerity to earn work".

The internet left angry remarks on social media when AR Rahman delved deep into his feelings and expressed them publicly. One user commented, "Let’s be honest—your recent music has been mid at best. Instead of acknowledging that and evolving creatively, you’re...framing it as a victim narrative".

Another comment read, "He has been very average except in a few films like Roja, gentleman, kaadalan etc ..he was good in the 20th century".

Criticising his "communal" remarks, one user wrote, "Every generation has its own music. If this gen loves remade songs and Tony Kakkar , its not your fault. Your work was phenomenal and we still love them. With highest regards to your work, don’t give it a communal twist. Your work is much greater than petty politics".

Following Rahman's remarks, author Shobhaa De also publicly criticised his comments. "This is a very dangerous comment. I don’t know why he has said it. I have been observing Bollywood for the last 50 years, and if I have seen any place free of communal tensions, it is Bollywood", she said.

AR Rahman's comments have seemed to divide the internet and sent shockwaves through the industry that has taken this as an attack on itself.