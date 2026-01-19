Amid controversy, Karan Aujla extends India tour across 12 cities

The P-Pop Culture India Tour 2026 builds on the momentum of his It Was All A Dream India Tour in 2024. The tour is produced and promoted by Team Innovation.

Meanwhile, Karan has recently been at the centre of a viral cheating-allegation controversy after a Canada-based artiste Ms. Gori, publicly claimed that she was in a secret relationship with him without knowing he was married to his wife, Palak Aujla. She alleged that Aujla did not disclose his marital status during their involvement and even suggested that his team tried to suppress her side of the story online. These posts spread rapidly across social media and sparked intense public discussion about responsibility, reputation, and transparency in celebrity relationships.

The controversy also drew reactions from others in the public eye, actress Parul Gulati released a video defending Karan, calling the allegations baseless and affirming that he is devoted to his wife, even as she critiqued the accuser’s claims. In response, Gori criticised public dismissals of her account, arguing that women are often discouraged from sharing their stories.