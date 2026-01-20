Indian baritone Frazan Adil Kotwal brings opera to Mumbai stage: ‘Every note reflects my life’s journey’

For internationally acclaimed Indian baritone Frazan Adil Kotwal, music has always been both a journey and a destination. Having brought iconic operatic roles to life, whether as the Count in Mozart’s Le Nozze di Figaro or the title role in Don Giovanni, on some of Europe’s most prestigious stages, Frazan now returns home for a performance like no other. The singer is all set to make his much-anticipated Mumbai debut with From Dawn to Dream: A Western Classical Vocal Recital, accompanied by pianist Nadine Jo Crasto at the Royal Opera House Mumbai, in collaboration with Steinway & Sons and Furtados.

Frazan tells Indulge that performing in India for the first time has him over the moon. “This concert is an emotional milestone for me. It will be the first time the Mumbai audience hears me in a full recital after my journey across international stages. To stand before an audience that looks like me, speaks my language, and understands where I come from is incredibly moving. My friends and family will finally hear my voice live in this way, and sharing that has been something I have longed for over many years. Thanks to the German Consulate Mumbai, the Royal Opera House Mumbai, Avid Learning, Furtados, and Steinway, this dream of performing on home ground has finally come true.”

Interestingly, the recital’s title, From Dawn to Dream, mirrors Frazan’s personal and creative journey. “I did not come from a background where expensive classical training was an option. I had to build almost everything myself, often with little more than determination, the internet, and sheer belief. Waking at 3 am for online lessons shaped not just my technique but also my character. Those early struggles, including scepticism from peers and mentors in Mumbai, became fuel for resilience. That lack of support compelled me to leave, study abroad, and fully commit to my craft. It taught me to trust my own voice, both musically and as a human being.”

Mumbai audiences can expect an intimate, sincere, and emotional recital. The repertoire traverses love, hope, failure, resilience, doubt, and acceptance. “This is not about grand gestures or showing off. It is about sharing my journey. Even if the audience does not understand every word, they will understand the emotion. I hope they leave having felt something genuine,”emphasises Frazan.

The icing on the cake is his collaboration with pianist Nadine Jo Crasto. “With Nadine, it never feels like a singer and pianist performing together. It feels like two storytellers breathing as one. She brings clarity, warmth, and sensitivity to every phrase, allowing me to be completely free as a singer.”

For many in India, opera remains an unfamiliar art form, but Frazan hopes this recital will change perceptions. “Opera is not about being elite or distant. At its heart, it is about human emotion, be it love, loss, longing, joy, or heartbreak. These feelings belong to everyone. I want people to listen with their hearts, not just their heads.”

Looking ahead, Frazan’s Mumbai performance provides both grounding and perspective. “It reminds me why I began and whom I am singing for,” he reflects. After Mumbai, he returns to Stuttgart for a production of Pergolesi, with further performances lined up in London, Sicily, Vienna, and beyond. Yet he promises, “I will return home more often, building bridges and fostering meaningful cultural exchange. This recital strengthens my sense of responsibility as an artiste.”

