With ‘Level Up’, Varun Anand finds his voice in a coming-of-age EP

Multi-instrumentalist Varun Anand recently released his debut EP, Level Up. Produced by Grammy Professional Member Richard Andrew Dudley, the four-track project is an honest exploration of growing up in a fast-paced, pressure-filled world. Blending indie pop with rock and metal influences, the EP captures the chaos, ambition and emotional intensity of teenage life, with collaborations featuring young vocalists Tarang Sreedhar, Riddhi Rao, Arushi Paul and Tanya Shanker. In this conversation, Varun Anand talks to us about the personal experiences behind the EP, his musical journey and how Level Up reflects the voice of his generation.