With ‘Level Up’, Varun Anand finds his voice in a coming-of-age EP
Multi-instrumentalist Varun Anand recently released his debut EP, Level Up. Produced by Grammy Professional Member Richard Andrew Dudley, the four-track project is an honest exploration of growing up in a fast-paced, pressure-filled world. Blending indie pop with rock and metal influences, the EP captures the chaos, ambition and emotional intensity of teenage life, with collaborations featuring young vocalists Tarang Sreedhar, Riddhi Rao, Arushi Paul and Tanya Shanker. In this conversation, Varun Anand talks to us about the personal experiences behind the EP, his musical journey and how Level Up reflects the voice of his generation.
What was the first spark or moment that led to the EP?
The spark came when I joined college and the academic pressure started getting to me. I felt it was important to have a creative release. I was always inclined towards music, but I needed something that would help me express it.
You have described this EP as an honest reflection of growing up today. What parts of your own journey shaped it?
Every song in this EP is based on my personal experiences. I believe that teenage life is very beautiful yet chaotic and this entire EP reflects that. I have covered almost all aspects of teenage life and tried to highlight some important steps a teenager takes, which eventually shape who they become.
You blend rock and metal influences. What drew you to those genres?
I grew up listening to rock music from the age of four. The energy of rock is what initially attracted me. When I started learning drums at ten, I began listening to metal and the heaviness and emotion behind it drew me to the genre.
As a multi-instrumentalist, how do you decide which instrument leads the mood of a track?
It depends on the emotion I want to convey to the listeners. Based on that, my mentor and I decide which instruments to use. Sometimes it is also instinctive. We do not always approach it in a very technical way.
You’ve worked with several young powerhouse vocalists on this EP. How did those collaborations come together?
We had a pool of eight to 10 singers to choose from and each voice had a distinct quality. I had visualised the emotion I wanted to bring out in each song and chose the singer based on that.
What was it like working with a Grammy Professional Member on your debut EP?
It was a wonderful experience working with Mr Richard Andrew. His vision and insights were extremely helpful. I learnt a lot while working under him and continue to learn from him.
What do you think teens today struggle with the most and how does Level Up respond to that?
I think the biggest struggle teens face today is trying to find their identity in a society that has already defined it for them. Level Up talks about not fitting into a mould, but creating your own.
What’s next for you?
I plan to explore other genres of music, gain a broader understanding and of course, continue releasing more music.
Level Up is streaming on all audio platforms.
