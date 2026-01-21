Harry Styles reveals first single from his upcoming album, fans overjoyed

2026 has just begun and it seems like Harry Styles has already owned the year. The singer-songwriter just dropped the name of his first single from his upcoming album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally and fans are losing it.
He took to his Instagram on January 20, 2026, to announce the release of the single, Aperture that will release on Friday, January 23, 2026 (00.00 UK, which is 5.30 am IST on the same day).
Last week, on Thursday, January 15, 2026, the Harry Styles announced the release of his much-awaited new album: Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. The album, his fourth, is set to release on March 6, 2026 and fans were beyond excited when the news first broke.
Now, fans are overjoyed...again. Posting a picture of himself inside a studio, Harry wrote, "Aperture. Jan 23, 00:00 UK". In the picture, he is seen with short hair along with a beard and moustache and fans are loving it! The post drew a lot of attention and has been liked 4.1M times so far.
Fans flooded the comment section, unable to hold their cool. "YES. MY APERTURE IS READYYYYY", one fan commented. "he just makes life better/happier; things are falling in to place all around now", another fan commented. "WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE", one more comment read. Another fan said, "Welcome back bestie". Some fans even predicted that the song was going to rule the charts. "Song of the year incoming", one commented.
Harry Styles has also announced the release of new merchandise before the album drops in March. The merch will include Limited Edition Camera + CD Box Set, Limited Edition Kiss Vinyl, Reflective print longsleeve+ Lenticular+ CD Box Set, among other items, all themed on his upcoming album. The items are available for pre-order on the Harry Styles Official Store and some of them are already sold out!
Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally is set to have 12 tracks in total, according to reports. This is the first album since the 2022 Harry's House, which was a great success. It went on to win three Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year.
Harry Styles' fourth album, is currently available for pre-order and fans can purchase the same through the link the singer posted on his Instagram bio.