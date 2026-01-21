Harry Styles reveals first single from his upcoming album, fans overjoyed

2026 has just begun and it seems like Harry Styles has already owned the year. The singer-songwriter just dropped the name of his first single from his upcoming album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally and fans are losing it.

He took to his Instagram on January 20, 2026, to announce the release of the single, Aperture that will release on Friday, January 23, 2026 (00.00 UK, which is 5.30 am IST on the same day).

Last week, on Thursday, January 15, 2026, the Harry Styles announced the release of his much-awaited new album: Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. The album, his fourth, is set to release on March 6, 2026 and fans were beyond excited when the news first broke.