The Mishra Brothers and Megha Rawoot highlight the evolution of Indian classical music

At UTSAAH 2026, the spotlight shines on rising talents The Mishra Brothers (Abhishek Mishra and Shivang Mishra) and Megha Rawoot, two artistes who are redefining Indian classical music for a new generation. Under the mentorship of sitar maestro Purbayan Chatterjee, they explore the delicate balance between tradition and innovation, blending the depth of classical ragas with contemporary textures and collaborative experimentation.

For The Mishra Brothers, their jugalbandi performances are a musical conversation, constantly evolving in tone and expression, while Megha Rawoot brings a global sensibility that sharpens her classical grounding without compromising its integrity. Together, they embody the spirit of UTSAAH — a platform where learning, performance and intergenerational dialogue coexist. Both performers get chatty with us, talking about the importance of mentorship, the responsibility of young artistes in shaping the future of Indian classical music and the need to preserve tradition while embracing exploration and collaboration.