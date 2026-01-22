UTSAAH 2026 reflects Purbayan Chatterjee’s vision of mentorship, tradition and the future of Indian classical music
Curated by sitar maestro Purbayan Chatterjee under the banner of the Purbayan Arts and Artists Music Foundation (PAAMF), UTSAAH has steadily evolved into a mentorship-led platform that places dialogue, learning and legacy at its core. More than a concert series, the festival brings senior maestros and young musicians onto the same stage, emphasising the living, evolving nature of Indian classical music. Rooted in the guru-shishya parampara yet open to collaboration and contemporary expression, UTSAAH 2026 continues this vision by celebrating tradition while actively shaping the future of the art form. Purbayan talks to us about the importance of mentorship, the value of intergenerational exchange, balancing tradition with innovation and the responsibility senior musicians carry in shaping the future of the art form.
UTSAAH has grown into an important platform over the years. What does it mean to you today?
UTSAAH today is much more than a festival or a concert series for me. It represents a living ecosystem where learning, performance and mentorship coexist. It is a space where generations meet — not in hierarchy, but in dialogue. Personally, it reflects my own journey as a student, a performer and now as someone responsible for nurturing the future of Indian classical music.
Why was mentorship such a key idea behind starting PAAMF and UTSAAH?
Mentorship is the backbone of our tradition. The guru-shishya parampara is not just about transmitting compositions; it is about shaping thought, discipline, ethics and sensitivity. PAAMF and UTSAAH were born from the belief that structured, sincere mentorship must continue alongside modern education systems. Without mentorship, technique becomes empty and tradition loses its soul.
What do young musicians learn when they share the stage with senior artistes?
They learn far more than musical phrases. They observe how a senior artiste listens, responds, handles silence, deals with unpredictability and respects the stage. These are lessons no classroom can teach. Sharing the stage instils humility, confidence and a deeper understanding of responsibility towards the music.
How do you balance tradition and innovation in Indian classical music?
Tradition is the foundation — it gives us grammar, depth and discipline. Innovation is the natural outcome of living honestly within that tradition. I believe innovation should not be forced; it should emerge organically from deep study and sincere practice. When the roots are strong, the branches can grow freely without fear.
How has the role of a guru changed for today’s generation of musicians?
While the core responsibility of a guru remains unchanged, the context has evolved. Today’s guru must guide students through a world of instant access, distractions and constant comparison. Beyond teaching music, a guru now helps students develop patience, focus, artistic identity and emotional resilience in a fast-moving world.
What responsibility do senior musicians have towards the future of the art form?
Senior musicians must actively invest time, energy and trust in the next generation. This means creating platforms, sharing knowledge openly, encouraging originality and resisting gatekeeping. We are custodians, not owners, of this tradition. Our role is to leave the art form stronger than we found it.
How do collaborations help Indian classical music stay relevant today?
Collaborations open doors to new audiences and new conversations. When done with integrity, they highlight the adaptability and universality of Indian classical music. Collaborations also challenge artistes to rethink their own boundaries while remaining anchored in their core discipline.
What would you like audiences to take back after experiencing UTSAAH 2026?
I would like audiences to leave with a sense of connection — to the music, to the artistes and to the idea that Indian classical music is alive, evolving and deeply human. If they walk away feeling inspired, curious and emotionally moved, then UTSAAH has fulfilled its purpose.
January 23 & 24, 7 pm onwards. At Nehru Centre, Worli.
