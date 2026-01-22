UTSAAH 2026 reflects Purbayan Chatterjee’s vision of mentorship, tradition and the future of Indian classical music

Curated by sitar maestro Purbayan Chatterjee under the banner of the Purbayan Arts and Artists Music Foundation (PAAMF), UTSAAH has steadily evolved into a mentorship-led platform that places dialogue, learning and legacy at its core. More than a concert series, the festival brings senior maestros and young musicians onto the same stage, emphasising the living, evolving nature of Indian classical music. Rooted in the guru-shishya parampara yet open to collaboration and contemporary expression, UTSAAH 2026 continues this vision by celebrating tradition while actively shaping the future of the art form. Purbayan talks to us about the importance of mentorship, the value of intergenerational exchange, balancing tradition with innovation and the responsibility senior musicians carry in shaping the future of the art form.