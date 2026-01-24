Arindom’s new romantic pop single Tomake Bhalobeshe Jete Chai, is the song of the hour

The music video adds a distinct visual charm to the narrative, unfolding across the picturesque lanes of Toronto, Canada. Rooted in an old-school romance with an understated old money aesthetic, the visuals exude timeless elegance—where love is expressed through lingering glances, unhurried walks, and shared silences rather than grand gestures. As a couple explores the city, the video captures love blossoming naturally through dates, conversations, and small moments that stay with you.

Featuring Arindom himself, the visuals are presented through his perspective, lending the storytelling a deeply personal and emotionally immersive quality. The city becomes a quiet witness to a love story that feels sincere, unrushed, and beautifully understated.

Sharing his thoughts on the song, Arindom says, “When you listen to this song, I want you to feel relaxed and happy, like you’re taking a small break from everything around you. It’s a song meant to be enjoyed slowly, maybe while you’re walking around the city or spending time with someone you care about. I hope it brings a little lightness and warmth into your day.”