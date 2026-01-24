Following the release of her latest album, pop singer Zoya gears up for her first performance in India in over seven years at Lollapalooza India 2026
The Human Era Is Over is a deeply personal album by Zoya Mohan that reflects on life in a world shaped by the internet, constant scrolling and digital approval. Through honest lyrics and pop-driven sounds, the album explores identity, change and the search for what still feels real and human. Zoya is now bringing this music to Lollapalooza 2026, marking her first performance in India in seven years — a meaningful homecoming that sees her return with a confident, full-scale pop show
Your new album is titled The Human Era Is Over. What inspired this title and what does it mean for you right now?
The title is actually an acronym — The I/O, meaning ‘input/output.’ It came from a chaotic phase where I felt overwhelmed by how technology and the internet have changed the value of love and art. We’re constantly connected, yet deeply disconnected. This album became a way to process that and search for what still feels real and human in an increasingly artificial world.
You’ve spoken about identity and transition as key themes. How did those ideas turn into songs?
It was a period of deep internal growth for me — turning 29 to 30, questioning what I want to live for now and how I show up in my art and relationships. Songs like 29, Keep Going and Free reflect that journey — from fear, to resilience, to learning how to regulate and reconnect. Fruit on the Beach captures the state of being I’m always striving for.
Which track was the hardest to write or record?
Artificial Light. It’s the thesis of the album — holding up a mirror to how the internet has diluted love and art and somehow turning that into a pop song in under three minutes. It was challenging, but also one of my favourites.
How was your creative process different this time?
This was the fastest album I’ve ever made. I worked mostly through writing camps, with multiple rooms and producers exploring different ideas at once. After writing 15–20 songs, I went into solo mode to refine and record vocals. From there, it moved straight into final production, mixing and mastering and all of it happened within a month.
The album is tight and just 10 songs long. Was that intentional?
Completely. Everything was intentional — 10 songs, 20 minutes, releasing on 10/10, The I/O. Each track is a chapter of my life, representing a distinct phase over a few months. Nothing extra, nothing unnecessary
Did you experiment with new sounds or influences?
Yes. I’ve always aimed for big, live-ready pop, but collaborators pushed me to explore new textures. There’s even a drumand-bass influence on Love On A Machine. And yes — I did hear Charli XCX’s Brat right before camp, which was impossible not to absorb.
The visuals really stand out. How do they connect to the album’s message?
I didn’t want to make content just for TikTok. That goes against everything this album stands for. I wanted visuals that felt like art. With my best friend styling and co-directing, the visuals, outfits and concepts all feel deeply personal. It’s about building a world that actually means something.
What do you hope first-time listeners take away from the album?
I hope they hear their own heart a little more. And I hope it reminds them that life is still worth slowing down for, romanticising and living, like Fruit on the Beach.
You’re performing at Lollapalooza 2026 which is your first show in India in seven years. How does that feel?
It’s a massive homecoming. This is the pop show I wasn’t allowed to do in India years ago, which is partly why I left. Coming back now, with half my India band and half my US band, feels full-circle. And yes — Indian girls can make pop music too.
What mindset do you want to bring to that stage?
Calm. Prepared. Confident. Fully in my body and ready to have fun.
The Human Era Is Over is streaming on all audio platforms.
