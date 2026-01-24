Linkin Park makes India debut in Bengaluru after 20 years of waiting

The band started in late 1990s with the original line-up including vocalists Chester Bennington, Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Joe Hahn, Rob Bourdon, and Dave Farrell. Their albums, HybridTheory and Meteora were genre defining for nu metal. But with Chester’s death in 2017, the idea of seeing Linkin Park live anywhere felt impossible. The band regrouped with new vocalist Emily Armstrong and then the comeback was careful, deliberate, and brave. With new music, a new touring chapter. Which is what makes this India debut hit harder.

This isn’t a nostalgia cash-grab or a rushed box to tick. It’s arriving at a moment when Indian live music culture has finally grown into its appetite—bigger crowds, sharper production, deeper listening.

The Mumbai Lollapalooza set on Jan 25 at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse will be scale and spectacle. They will also have other bands performing at the Lollapalooza festival include Green Day and Imagine Dragons, making it one of India’s biggest music events ever.

Some bands soundtrack youth and others soundtrack healing. Linkin Park, improbably, did both. And now, at last, they’re doing it live—right here.