Incredibly hard decision: DJ Snake cancels India tour

French music mogul DJ Snake has announced the cancellation of his upcoming Sunburn Arena tour. The Lean On sensation posted on his social media handles on Monday that he is currently battling a health issue that requires immediate surgical attention.

This is a major setback for fans who have been waiting since late 2025 to catch a glimpse of the Grammy-nominated producer. The six-city tour, which was initially scheduled for the latter part of last year, was postponed to February 2026 due to some logistical issues. However, the artist, whose real name is William Grigahcine, confirmed that he can no longer put off his medical treatment.

In a heartfelt message to his millions of fans, DJ Snake explained the situation, "Hey guys, I've been battling a health issue for a while, and it's finally caught up with me. After talking with my doctors, I need to have surgery in early February. It's something I can't push or delay anymore, and I'll need a month to fully rest and recover after that."