Incredibly hard decision: DJ Snake cancels India tour

French music mogul DJ Snake has announced the cancellation of his upcoming Sunburn Arena tour. The Lean On sensation posted on his social media handles on Monday that he is currently battling a health issue that requires immediate surgical attention.
This is a major setback for fans who have been waiting since late 2025 to catch a glimpse of the Grammy-nominated producer. The six-city tour, which was initially scheduled for the latter part of last year, was postponed to February 2026 due to some logistical issues. However, the artist, whose real name is William Grigahcine, confirmed that he can no longer put off his medical treatment.
In a heartfelt message to his millions of fans, DJ Snake explained the situation, "Hey guys, I've been battling a health issue for a while, and it's finally caught up with me. After talking with my doctors, I need to have surgery in early February. It's something I can't push or delay anymore, and I'll need a month to fully rest and recover after that."
The producer was quick to point out that the decision to cancel the shows was "incredibly hard" but necessary in order to get back to full health. This announcement has been met with a flood of support from the international music community, with fellow heavyweight DJ Calvin Harris and Indian pop sensation Armaan Malik being among the first to wish him a speedy recovery.
The current timing is especially bittersweet, given the release of his third studio album, Nomad, in November 2025. Fans in Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai and Delhi-NCR were all set to be among the first to experience the new sounds live.
Although the wait for his third visit to India continues, the artist has promised to return "stronger than before".