Sona Mohapatra calls Arijit Singh’s decision to step away from playback ‘disruptive in the best way’

Sona pointed out that while she does not know the exact reason behind Arijit’s decision, she is sure that this will allow him to get the freedom that is the essence of art.

"Not speculating on why. I'm sure the reasons are deeply personal and entirely valid. What matters is the choice. None of his predecessors even imagined this path: stepping aside to make space. For himself first, to explore, to create, to sing his own songs on his own terms," she added.

She added that this decision will also end up making space for fresh voices, who have been suffering in the name of ‘zero-risk formulas’, practised by the industry.

Sona went on to explain, "Producers overuse one voice and don't pay demo singers at all, avoid paying most established ones too with the carrot of 'opportunity' even after two decades of being around", try 10 voices, killing the music director in the exhausting process and then record Arijit and everyone keep an exploitative cycle alive because it's convenient."

She further showed excitement for the artist Arijit is set to become with all the original music coming his way.