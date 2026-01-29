Papon debuts in Odia music

He said, “Singing in Odia was a completely new experience for me. Being from Assam, I was excited to explore a different linguistic and musical space. Odia has a beautiful emotional depth, and once I understood the dialect and its nuances, the song began to flow very naturally. It helped me express romance in a very pure and honest way.”

Expressing his gratitude towards Odia listeners, the singer said, “I have always received immense love from audiences across India, and this song is my humble way of connecting with my Odia fans. I hope they feel the sincerity and warmth we have poured into Kuni Kuni, and that it becomes a song they make memories with.”

With Kuni Kuni, Papon marks his 11th language as a singer, having previously delivered songs in Assamese, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Urdu, Mishing, Bodo, Tiwa and Punjabi.