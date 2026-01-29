Rob Schneider and Patricia Azarcoya to divorce after 16 years

Rob and Patricia have two daughters together, 13-year-old Miranda Scarlett and 9-year-old Madeline Robbie. During their marriage, the couple were regular collaborators. Patricia, a producer and writer, collaborated with her husband on the Netflix series Real Rob, which gave a fictionalised account of their life together. More recently, she co-wrote the 2022 film Daddy Daughter Trip, which included both of their children.

However, despite the professional synergy, the split comes after a period of public family drama. Rob’s eldest daughter, musician Elle King, openly discussed her difficult family dynamic with her father in 2024, citing deep-seated differences in opinion regarding his public political views. Although Rob has since publicly apologised for his “shortcomings” and wished Elle well, the family drama has continued to be a subject of great public fascination.

This is the third divorce for Rob, who has been married to London King and Helena Schneider in the past. Only last year, the actor referred to Patricia as his “happy place” at the premiere of Happy Gilmore 2, attributing the success of his career to her. The family seems to be committed to keeping this new development private for the sake of their young daughters.