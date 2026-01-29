Rob Schneider and Patricia Azarcoya to divorce after 16 years

The long-term marriage of comedian Rob Schneider and his wife, Patricia Azarcoya, is on the verge of ending. After more than 15 years of marriage, Patricia filed a petition for the dissolution of marriage on December 8 in the Superior Court of Maricopa County in Arizona. The filing, which came to light this week, states that the marriage has been irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation.
The couple, who married in Los Angeles in January 2010, have apparently come to an amicable agreement. According to court filings, Rob and Patricia have jointly filed a consent decree, asking that the terms of their agreement be kept confidential. Both parties have also agreed to attend a mandatory parenting class, which is a requirement of the state for parents of minor children.
Rob and Patricia have two daughters together, 13-year-old Miranda Scarlett and 9-year-old Madeline Robbie. During their marriage, the couple were regular collaborators. Patricia, a producer and writer, collaborated with her husband on the Netflix series Real Rob, which gave a fictionalised account of their life together. More recently, she co-wrote the 2022 film Daddy Daughter Trip, which included both of their children.
However, despite the professional synergy, the split comes after a period of public family drama. Rob’s eldest daughter, musician Elle King, openly discussed her difficult family dynamic with her father in 2024, citing deep-seated differences in opinion regarding his public political views. Although Rob has since publicly apologised for his “shortcomings” and wished Elle well, the family drama has continued to be a subject of great public fascination.
This is the third divorce for Rob, who has been married to London King and Helena Schneider in the past. Only last year, the actor referred to Patricia as his “happy place” at the premiere of Happy Gilmore 2, attributing the success of his career to her. The family seems to be committed to keeping this new development private for the sake of their young daughters.