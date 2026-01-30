Quarantine From Reality Live takes Chennai on a musical trip down memory lane

Chennai is all set to slip into a warm reverie this week as Quarantine From Reality (QFR), the much-loved musical concept curated by music producer and analyst Subhashree Thanikachalam, comes alive on stage in a grand live format. Organised by the Thursday Ladies Club (TLC), the evening promises a journey down memory lane with a stellar line-up of singers Sai Vignesh, Santhosh, Samanvitha, and Shradha, accompanied by a full live orchestra.

QFR began as an online initiative during the Covid lockdown, at a time when the world had come to a standstill and live music had fallen silent. Talking about the transition from digital screens to a live audience, Subhashree tells Indulge, “When the world locked down and the entertainment industry came to a standstill, QFR was actually an escape to depression for many. The advantage of online was that we could connect globally and get talents from across the globe perform.” As audiences began yearning for shared, in-person musical experiences once again, taking QFR from the virtual space to the concert hall felt like a natural progression.

What truly sets QFR apart from other Tamil film music shows is its deep sense of nostalgia and authenticity. “QFR is nostalgia. In today’s Gen Z world, the chance to listen to classics and yesteryear masterpieces has totally gone down. The main difference between other concerts and QFR Live is the grand live orchestra. Musicians playing all live—no tracks or karaoke—and the highlight will be the way we present this with the stories behind, interactive presentations and trivia,” she explains.

QFR is also widely appreciated for decoding the musical brilliance behind classic film songs, revealing layers that often go unnoticed. “The importance and significance of the use of musical instruments, the beauty of intricate nuances and the brilliance of lyrics by legends, this is why QFR Live is different. A song that you have listened to a hundred times will sound totally different in QFR Live because you understand these nuances and details,” says Subhashree.

One of QFR’s greatest strengths is its ability to bridge generations. “The seniors enjoy this because they get to hear the songs they grew up with, their school and college days relived. Youngsters enjoy this because the presentation is modern and all the singers are from this current generation.”

Recreating legendary songs live, however, comes with its own set of challenges. “The main challenge is to bring back the original flavour without any compromise. Most recordings of these old gems that are available online are not of good sound quality, so deciphering the layers and notating them is a real task. Our core team, comprising Shyam Benjamin, Venkat and Xavier, takes on this tough job well in advance before joining the larger ensemble of musicians. As the singers are all from the current generation, we also make a conscious effort to explain the importance of the lyrics, while narrating the scene and situation, so that they are able to emote better. But actually, the toughest challenge is choosing the songs, ensuring that even the repeat audience leaves happy.”

For Subhashree, performing for TLC adds a deeper sense of purpose. “QFR itself is for a purpose as it brings meaning to many musicians’ lives. So when a noble group like TLC approaches us for a concert to fundraise, we are more than happy to join hands.”

Rs 500 onwards, January 31, 5.30 pm onwards,

Narada Gana Sabha, TTK Road, Alwarpet

