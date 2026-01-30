Stéphane Wrembel finds new meaning through music on his Asia tour

World-renowned gypsy jazz guitarist and composer Stéphane Wrembel is currently on an Asia tour, travelling from East Asia to India. He gets candid with us about how performing for different audiences has shaped his music and what it felt like to return to Bengaluru exactly ten years after his last visit. He also shares his thoughts on composing for films versus his own music, his natural writing process and how each live set changes based on the mood of the audience and the place.