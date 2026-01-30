Beatles biopic first look dropped: Cast details inside

The much-awaited film homage to the globe’s most beloved rock band is now underway. Sony Pictures has kicked off production on director Sam Mendes’ ambitious endeavour, The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event, and the film's promotion has taken a rather nostalgic turn to introduce its cast.

Makers release first look of The Beatles biopic

In a fitting tribute to the legendary rockers’ Liverpudlian origins, four separate postcards have been secretly placed around the Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts (LIPA) campus for students to find. These exclusive prints feature the first official look at the cast in character, a rather fun departure from the usual digital press release.