Beatles biopic first look dropped: Cast details inside

The much-awaited film homage to the globe’s most beloved rock band is now underway. Sony Pictures has kicked off production on director Sam Mendes’ ambitious endeavour, The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event, and the film's promotion has taken a rather nostalgic turn to introduce its cast.
In a fitting tribute to the legendary rockers’ Liverpudlian origins, four separate postcards have been secretly placed around the Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts (LIPA) campus for students to find. These exclusive prints feature the first official look at the cast in character, a rather fun departure from the usual digital press release.
This is no ordinary biographical musical film. Rather, Sam is set to direct four separate movies, each written from the point of view of a different member of the Fab Four. The four films are designed to provide a ‘binge-able’ cinematic experience, with all four films set to hit theatres on the same day: April 7, 2028.
The star-studded cast, first revealed at CinemaCon, features some of the most exciting up-and-coming talent in the industry:
Harris Dickinson will play John Lennon.
Paul Mescal will play Paul McCartney.
Joseph Quinn will play George Harrison.
Barry Keoghan rounds out the quartet as Ringo Starr.
Beyond the core four
The supporting cast for the Fab Four is also stellar. Saoirse Ronan will play Linda McCartney, while James Norton will play the legendary manager of the band, Brian Epstein. Anna Sawai has been tapped to play Yoko Ono, while Aimee Lou Wood will play Pattie Boyd, Mia McKenna-Bruce will play Maureen Starkey, and Harry Lloyd will play producer George Martin.
The scripts for the films are being written by a dream team of writers: Jez Butterworth, Peter Straughan, and Jack Thorne. By telling the story from four different perspectives, Sam believes he can provide a more in-depth psychological look at the band’s rapid ascension and the chemistry between the four. As Sony film head Tom Rothman said that such a bold idea requires an equally bold release strategy, ensuring 2028 will be a landmark year for Beatles fans.