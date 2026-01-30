Govinda’s taxi ride sparks online debate, netizens call it his downfall

A Twitter user even posted about Govinda’s taxi ride and said what a “drastic downfall” it is. Some reactions were also different. One comment reads “Keep dhoni in this place , same people will call him down to earth.” Another user commented “Atleast, he's working. I appreciate it .”

Just around the time that the viral video came to light, the actor appeared in public at several school events held on a daytime basis. While attending Sangamm International School for a daytime function, he walked out on to stage after being egged on by the audience. He wore a black and white outfit and as an impromptu performer danced to his hit song, Main Toh Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha. He also sang the song Angna Mein Baba, and recited various popular film dialogues. His performance was met with loud cheers from the audience.

The actor has also been subject to speculation about his own private life. A few weeks prior there have been numerous reports about his marriage being in trouble and that he has also been unfaithful to his wife Sunita Ahuja.