Govinda and Rani Mukerji’s alleged relationship: Were they really involved?

This barrage of reports reportedly left Sunita Ahuja devastated. The public scrutiny and the claims of infidelity were so intense that Sunita is said to have temporarily left Govinda, returning to her parents’ home with their children. She reportedly issued an ultimatum, forcing the actor to choose between his family and the actress.

Rani Mukerji, however, publicly denied the speculation. In a throwback interview, she addressed the rumours, stating that the media often linked any actress who worked with Govinda in multiple films to him. She firmly rubbished the affair, instead referring to Govinda as a ‘hamdard’, or a compassionate friend. "I know just one thing that it's difficult to find a nice friend, a hamdard like Govinda," she stated.

Yet, despite Rani’s denial, the incident remains a big chapter in Govinda’s personal history. Finally, Govinda and Sunita got over their differences. Both were resilient; they rebuilt the trust that ensured their marriage would survive the immense public pressure. The authenticity of the affair still remains to be known, but the fact that the couple has gotten back together and keeps going with their relationship speaks volumes of their enduring bond.