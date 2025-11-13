Alia Bhatt reveals she does not follow Ranbir Kapoor on his unofficial Instagram account

Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor attended the launch event of a luxury property, DAMAC Islands in Dubai, on Wednesday. During the event, actor Ranbir Kapoor revealed that he has a "finsta" account which is an unofficial and private Instagram account.
The account has no followers and Alia Bhatt revealed that even she is not allowed to follow him on the account.
Actor Ranbir Kapoor who still does not have an official Instagram account for everyone to follow has revealed that he does have an finsta account. Talking about this secret account, Ranbir said, "I'm not officially on Instagram. I have a finsta account. There are such amazing people in the world who do such amazing, inspirational stuff. So you do wanna follow them. But because I'm an actor, I didn't want to officially be on Instagram".
Talking about why he does not have an official, public account on the popular social media app, Ranbir said that he already has a medium to show the world who he is, which is, the silver screen. "Then I've a responsibility to really show myself off to the world, and I felt that I already have a medium, which is acting, in movies, that's enough for me to show myself off to the world", the actor said.
Ranbir said that he is always asked about his Instagram account and feels that he has to answer differently each time to not "seem boring". He further revealed that while his finsta has zero followed, he has made an Instagram Reel with Raha, his daughter.
At this point, actor Alia, his wife said that even she cannot follow the actor. "He wouldn't even let me follow him", Alia shared. Ranbir replied saying, "If she follows me, then the world would get to know".
Alia added to the conversation saying, "He says, 'If you follow me, everyone will follow me.' So I'm peeking into his phone. He's got like all of two Reels on his finsta account that only he and two people will see".
Clearly, Ranbir clearly does not care about his social media appearance and is very careful about keeping his finsta a top secret.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in April, 2022 and gave birth to their daughter, Raha in November that very year.