Alia Bhatt to star in Karan Johar’s new romance; Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal in negotiations, as per reports

When it comes to sharing screen time, Alia and Ranbir worked together on Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, Ranbir and Vicky worked together in Sanju, while Alia and Vicky co-starred in the 2018 Meghna Gulzar directorial Raazi. But all three have not worked together before. If they join Karan Johar's project, it would be the second ongoing film they'd shoot together.

Currently, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor are busy wrapping up Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War which is slated for a March 2026 release. The movie's Italy shoot schedule expected to last a month and the entire shoot is expected to finish by the end of this year.

“Sanjay Leela Bhansali is going international with Love & War. The director is going to shoot the climax scene of the film in Sicily, Italy. It’s planned as a massive schedule across the city, making this one of the grandest shoots of the film," a source told the media.

Love & War, reportedly being made on a budget of ₹200 crore, was also filmed extensively in Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh and scenic locations around Europe.