Alia Bhatt shows her obsession with new padel sport

Alia Bhatt is taking her fitness game to a new level, and it seems she has found a new passion—padel!

Alia Bhatt indulges in padel

The actress, of late, has been spotted enjoying the fast-growing racket sport with great enthusiasm. On Friday, Alia posted a video of her where she is seen showing her prowess in the padel sport. Alongside the clip, the Raazi actress wrote, “Some arguments were had over my padel obsession… #hardfacts.” Dressed in sports athleisure, Alia is seen enjoying the new padel, which is the racket sport that's a mix of tennis and squash. She also added Apna Time Aayega rap from her film Gully Boy as background score for the video.

For those unaware, padel, a rapidly rising racket sport, is attracting attention worldwide for its fun and fitness benefits. Unlike traditional racket sports, a padel court is roughly one-third the size of a tennis court and is enclosed by glass or mesh walls. Players can use these walls to bounce the ball, and even step outside the court through a door to return shots.