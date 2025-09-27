Ministry of Tourism marks maiden collaboration to promote Indian destinations with Netflix

Ministry of Tourism (MoT) and streaming giant Netflix have joined hands to showcase and promote the depth and breadth of Incredible India.

MoT and Netflix set to work together to identify how travel destinations can be meaningfully integrated into the streaming giant’s India’s original storylines

Speaking on the partnership, Ms V Vidyavathi, Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, said in a statement, “This collaboration with Netflix reflects our shared commitment to showcasing India’s cultural richness and diversity.”

From the lush Nilgiri forests in the Academy Award-winning The Elephant Whisperers, to the enigmatic shores of the Andaman Islands in Kaala Paani featuring Mona Singh and Ashutosh Gowariker; from the colourful fields of Punjab in Diljit Dosanjh’s Amar Singh Chamkila, to the lively streets of Rajasthan in Mismatched, and the misty hills of Kalimpong in Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Jaane Jaan — these stories bring the diverse beauty of India to audiences around the world.