The Last Dance reimagines bridal couture with artistry and dramatic silhouettes

Running us through the other technical aspects, Monika shares, “In terms of fabrics, we worked with silk zari, tulles, and satins layered to create movement and volume. The palette moves from ivory and blush golds to molten metallics, shades that evoke both divinity and drama.” What makes the collection unique compared to other bridal wear drops is its design elements, such as sculpted corsetry on lehengas, dramatic sleeves, layered veils, and mirror work treated almost like sacred geometry. Each piece is designed to feel like art in motion.

When asked about the collection’s evident tilt towards maximalism in today’s world of minimalism, Monika says, “Minimalism has its beauty, but for me, a bride deserves to feel larger than life. Indian weddings themselves are maximal, the emotions, the rituals and the grandeur.” She envisioned the bride’s attire as an extension of that spirit, unapologetically bold yet deeply meaningful. Each detail tells a story of transformation, portraying her as powerful, radiant, and majestic.

The pieces in The Last Dance are crafted primarily for weddings, ranging from bridal lehengas to cocktail gowns, with something for every occasion. yet their versatility allows them to be re-worn for receptions, destination weddings, or even red carpet moments. “I always suggest styling them minimally, let the outfit do the talking. a statement earring, hair pulled back, and make up that enhances natural radiance is all it takes,” says Monika. Now that we’ve explored the look of the collection, it’s equally important to acknowledge the hands behind its intricacy. Speaking about the artisans who contributed to the making of The Last Dance, Monika shares, “We worked with master artisans from Lucknow, Jaipur, Bihar, and Delhi, karigars who specialise in zardozi, mirrorwork, and hand embroidery.” Many of them, she notes, are second or even third generation artisans, carrying forward a treasured legacy.

Looking back at the research and how Monika worked towards curating this edit, she explains, “The process began with mythologies, temple architecture, and goddess imagery, which we reinterpreted through the lens of modern couture. We also studied Western structural techniques, particularly in corsetry and gown construction, and merged them with indian hand-embroidery.” Later, it took months of sketching, draping, and experimenting with volumes until the pieces felt alive.

Monika expresses that brides today seek individuality; they don’t want to blend in, but to stand apart. They’re drawn to statement pieces, dramatic silhouettes, and colours that go beyond the traditional red. According to her, comfort has also become essential; brides want to look regal, but also be able to dance and celebrate in their outfits.

Prices start at Rs 2,50,000.

Available online.

