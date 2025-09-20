This new drop is inspired by the spirit of summer and the vividness of tropical landscapes

At the core of her design philosophy is a celebration of individuality and emotion, brought alive through bold yet wearable pieces. Known for vibrant prints, intricate detailing, and silhouettes that balance comfort with flair, her collections reflect moods, places, and feelings, designed for the free-spirited woman who embraces standing out. And, the idea shines through even in tropic panic.

Explaining further, Ekta says, “For this collection, we’ve used a mix of denims, linens, crepe, and imported polyester. These fabrics were chosen to strike the right balance between comfort and structure. They are breathable and easy to wear, especially for tropical weather, but still hold shape and feel elevated.” The colour palette, she mentions, is vibrant with lots of tropical tones like coral, turquoise, leafy greens, yellows, and pops of pink, along with some grounding denim shades to balance it all out.

Further, the outfits feature playful detailing and bold, quirky prints. You’ll find easy-breezy fits with exaggerated sleeves, asymmetrical cuts, and unique prints. “We’ve also incorporated hand embroidery to bring in texture and artistry, adding layers of detail that elevate the pieces,” the designer says.

The collection consists of a mix of resort wear staples like co-ord sets, kaftans, flowy dresses, jumpsuits, and separates that you can dress up or down. According to the designer, whether you’re pack ing for a beach vacation, attending a destination wedding, or just want something easy and fresh to wear in the heat, there’s something here for you. “Tropic Panic has been designed with the current season in mind, when everyone is either planning a getaway or looking for lighter, brighter outfits that feel effortless but still special,” Ekta adds. This collection is suitable for a variety of occasions: from a beach vacation to a rooftop brunch, a pool side mehendi, or even a casual festive get-together.

Prices start at Rs 6,000.

Available online.

